Human smuggling: Death toll reaches 52 after boat sinks

Feb 1, 2019, 07:52 pm IST
The death toll from the sinking of two boats carrying migrants to Yemen from Djibouti rose to 52.

The search and rescue operations are still underway as scores of people are feared missing. International Organization for Migration, Chief of Mission, Lalini Veerassamy said, the incident demonstrates the risks that vulnerable migrants face as they search for better lives.

Located across the Bab el-Mandeb strait from Yemen and next to volatile Somalia and Ethiopia, Djibouti has in recent years become a transit point for migrants heading to seek work on the Arabian Peninsula. This migration continues even though Yemen is facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

