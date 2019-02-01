Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) launched the 3rd generation WagonR: See price & Specs

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday launched the 3rd generation WagonR with its bold design, enhanced space and advanced K-series engine. In addition to the 1.0 L engine, the New WagonR comes with a 1.2 L engine offering fuel efficiency of 21.5 km/l and 22.5 km/l respectively. 1.2 L engine produces max torque of 113 Nm @4200 rpm and max power of 61 kW @ 6000 rpm while the 1.0 L engine produces max torque of 90 Nm @3500 rpm and max power of 50 kW @5500 rpm. The price of 1.2 L engine variant starts at Rs 4.89 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.69 lakh while the price of 1.0 L engine variant starts at Rs 4.19 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.16 lakh.

The new WagonR will be available in Pearl Poolside Blue, Pearl Nutmeg Brown, Magma Grey, Pearl Autumn Orange, Silky Silver and Superior White colour. The new WagonR comes with next generation SmartPlay Studio Infotainment system. The SmartPlay Studio is a 17.78 cm touch infotainment system that combines a smartphone, vehicle and cloud-based services to offer a delightful driving experience. The New WagonR is built on 5th generation HEARTECT platform. The platform increases the safety of occupants through effective absorption of impact and dispersion of crash energy and assures stability, MSI said in a statement. Since its debut in 1999, WagonR has over 2.2 million customers.