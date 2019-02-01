Seven Persons Arrested For Allegedly Duping Jewellers of Diamonds Worth Rs 27 Crore

Seven persons including an agent have been arrested for allegedly cheating several Mumbai jewellers of diamonds worth around Rs 27 crore, said a senior police official.

According to the complaint lodged by diamond traders, Yatish Pichariya, a broker, and his accomplices took diamonds from all of them promising to find buyers but disappeared afterwards. The probe revealed that after fleeing the city, Pichariya lived in various places in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Bihar, and even visited the ongoing Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj disguised as a sadhu.

However, he could not sell off the diamonds he had stolen and returned to Mumbai, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Kumbhare.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested him Tuesday and it led to the arrest of other accused, he added.

The police recovered Rs 38 lakh worth of stolen diamonds from them. The accused have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant offences.