Underworld don Ravi Pujari arrested in the western African nation of Senegal

Sources said the Senegal police acted on a tip-off provided to them by the Indian agencies, who were given information about the gangster by Karnataka police.

The gangster, who has been on the run for more than a decade, is wanted in India in a number of cases including extortion, kidnapping, murder, blackmail and cheating. The extortion cases registered against Pujari involved several Bollywood stars. He had a Red Corner Notice issued against his name and was believed to be residing in Australia.

As per a report published in the local media, Pujari was in possession of a fake passport in the name of Anthony Fernandez when he was arrested. It was reported that he was nabbed in Dakar by the Interpol Central Bureau in a joint operation with the local Criminal Investigations Division.

Pujari is likely to be brought to India on a special flight, the report stated.

The news came just a day after India managed to secure the extradition of two corruption accused – Rajiv Saxena (AgustaWestland chopper scam accused) and Deepak Talwar (corporate lobbyist and aviation consultant) – from the UAE.