Union Budget 2019: Govt increases sports budget by over Rs 214 crore

The government increased the sports budget by over 214 crore rupees for the next financial year, including a hike in funds for the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and incentives for sportspersons. The overall sports budget for 2019-2020 was increased from 2002 crore rupees to 2216.

The significant gainers in the interim sports budget are SAI, the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) and the corpus meant for giving incentives to sportspersons. The Finance Minister also proposed an increase in the incentive fund for the sportspersons, from 63 crore rupees to 89 crores.