India Vs New Zealand : 5th ODI in Wellington tomorrow

The fifth and final ODI will be played between India and New Zealand at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington tomorrow. The match will begin at 7.30 a.m. (Indian Standard Time). Mahendra Singh Dhoni will play the match.

Meanwhile, a lower back injury to experienced New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has made him a doubtful starter for tomorrow’s match.

Although the visitors have sealed the series 3-1, they will look to bounce back after the eight-wicket defeat in the fourth ODI where they were bundled out for a paltry 92.