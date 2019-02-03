Actor-Son OverSpeeds in Luxury Car, Locals and Police Catch him

Son of famous actor Baburaj was caught by police for driving car breaking traffic rules. Akshay had not stopped despite Police signalling him to and was eventually caught.

The incident happened in Adimali Patham mile where he broke a police gesture to stop. The officers soon chased him and caught. Further investigation revealed that he was in fact the son of actor Baburaj.

Police communicated the news of the car overspeeding and not stopping and so the police were all set, stationed at Central Junction. Locals joined the police and a few minutes later, they stopped the car.