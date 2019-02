In Somalia, United States has killed 13 members of the al-Shabab extremist group. The air strike occurred near Gandarshe in Lower Shabelle region, outside the capital Mogadishu. The al-Qaida-linked fighters were using Gandarshe as a base for bombings in the capital city.

In December last year, US airstrikes killed 62 al-Shabab terrorists near Gandarshe as they were preparing to attack a Somali military base.