BJP trying to destroy Bengal,says Mamata Banerjee

Feb 3, 2019, 09:38 pm IST
Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said it is torturing the state and trying to destroy it. The Chief Minister said she will stage a dharna at Metro Channel in Kolkata from Sunday to save the federal structure. “I am going to stage a dharna to save the federal structure. From today I’m going to sit near the Metro Channel. Tomorrow proceedings in state assembly will take place where I will hold a meeting. This dharna means satyagraha”, Mamata said.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of playing political vendetta and sprung to the defence of Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar saying he is the best in the world. “The Kolkata Police Commissioner is among the best in the world. His integrity, bravery and honesty are unquestioned. He is working 24×7, and was on leave for only one day recently. When you spread lies, the lies will always remain lies,” Banerjee tweeted.

Banerjee took a dig at BJP and said it is forcibly trying to destroy Bengal just because she did brigade rally. “Yesterday you saw the language of PM where he threatened”, she added.

