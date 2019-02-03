Bogies of Seemanchal Express derailed: Six people died, 36 injured

In Bihar, six people were killed and 36 injured, three of them seriously, after eleven bogies of Seemanchal Express derailed at Hajipur. A rail fracture is to have caused the derailment at Sahadai Buzurg in Sonepur division.

The Seemanchal Express 12487 is a daily train running between Jogbani and Anand Vihar Terminal in East Delhi. The train has 2A, 3A and sleeper coaches. The Seemanchal Express usually stops at 20 locations before reaching its destination.

Relief and rescue operation is on in full swing. A team of National Disaster Response Force is at the spot and along with an accident relief trains.

Vaishali: Railway officials and police personnel inspect the site where nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed at Hajipur, in Vaishali district, Sunday, Feb. 03, 2019. According to the East Central Railway, ‘one general coach, one AC coach B3, three sleeper coaches -S8, S9, S10 and four more coaches have derailed’.Railways have ordered an inquiry into the accident. The Ministry has announced an ex-gratia of 5 lakh rupees each to the next of kin of those killed. One lakh rupees will be given to the grievously injured and fifty thousand to those with minor injuries. All medical expenses will bee borne by the Railways.

The state government has announced a financial assistance of 4 lakh rupees to the family of every deceased and 50,000 to the injured.

The Railways has also issued helpline numbers. The numbers are: Sonpur – 06158221645, Hajipur – 06224272230 and Barauni – 06279232222.

Rescue and relief operations are on for derailment of 9 coaches of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal express at Sahadai Buzurg, Bihar.

Help lines:

Sonpur 06158221645

Hajipur 06224272230

Barauni 06279232222 — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) February 3, 2019