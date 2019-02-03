Check out your daily horoscope for February 3, 2019

Aries

You feel like a champ! Your cherished goals will seem within your grasp today. Whatever stress you’re feeling will soon dissipate, as you will realise that even if you don’t have success, you have the love and support of your family, says Ganesha.

Taurus

Touchdown! Ganesha senses a strong possibility that you will achieve an important milestone today. Emotional well-being is important for physical health. You may spend your evening in the company of like-minded people to indulge in some healthy discussions and musings, feels Ganesha.

Gemini

A chance encounter with an old friend will leave you feeling nostalgic. You will reminisce about the good old days for most part of the day. You are likely to meet a marriage prospect and leave a good impression on him/her. The confusions surrounding your future studies will also vanish.

Cancer

You are likely to be in good spirits throughout the day. With you brimming with confidence and positive energy, others around you will also feel upbeat. The entire day, you will be looking forward to the evening, so that you could spend some quality time with your loved ones. It will be worth the wait.

Leo

There’s more to glittering gold than meets the eye, says Ganesha. But today, you can be rest assured that monetary problems, which were troubling you for so long, will finally be solved as you make money from various sources later in the day. Still, this does not mean you incur avoidable expenses. Ganesha foresees you generating wonderful results at the workplace towards the end of the day.

Virgo

You are most likely to wield the baton if a question on your authority is raised, predicts Ganesha. Also on the cards is a possibly risky venture with finances. An unexpected and not-so-nice event in the evening will add certain lines of worry to your face. But don’t worry, says Ganesha, because where there is life, there is hope.

Libra

It’s that time again when folks get together and catch up on old family stories, says Ganesha. So expect to be part of a grand reunion with your close and distant relatives whom you might not have seen in a long time. Today might just prove to you that distance can do nothing to dampen filial ties. Also, look forward to meeting new people in the evening on this joyful and beautiful day.

Scorpio

There are strong indications that today will be a no-loss no-profit day. Family members may suffer from lack of warmth and tenderness, especially after noon or so. In the evening, get ready to be hosted by your beloved with a candlelight dinner, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius

You may be surprised at the state of your support and subsidy, says Ganesha. Economics will worry you today. Your generally upbeat mood will be marred by small, insignificant problems at work. Hedge your bets carefully in matters of money, advises Ganesha. But keep those spirits high and meet all such matters head-on.

Capricorn

You will never have paid so much attention to how presentable you look, as you will today. It could be for an important business meeting or to impress your sweetheart, but you will be exceptionally meticulous about the way you dress up, says Ganesha. The day will be enthralling, both at work and home. Fun and entertainment at social gathering is on the cards.

Aquarius

A series of disappointments may drag you down today. But this is a temporary phenomenon, and a cheerful demeanour is the only solution. It is also best to avoid conflicts and differences at work in the larger interest of things. This too shall pass, says Ganesha.

Pisces

You are likely to reveal your innermost feelings and the true nature of your thoughts today, says Ganesha. Feel free to be optimistic about your chances of success if you are thinking of proposing to someone special in the evening. More pleasure, less pain. Now, who wouldn’t want that?