Chinese President Walks into Tiny Eatery, Surprises People

How would you feel if the eatery you are spending time at is suddenly visited by the president of the country? That is exactly what happened in this tiny eatery in China as Chinese President Xi Jinping dropped in on surprised diners at a small Beijing restaurant and chatted with deliverymen on Friday. It was an unscripted visit ahead of the Chinese yearLunar holiday.

state television showed Xi walking into the restaurant in a southern district of Beijing known for its traditional alleyways and courtyards, asking how much the food was and how long the owners had been in the city.

As diners stood up to take pictures, Xi told them not to stop eating on his account.

“I’m just passing through,” he said. Are you not able to go home for the Spring Festival?” he asked one of the deliverymen.

Xi last year had visited villagers in a poor southwestern part of China, to press home his campaign against poverty.