Fake Video about Mata Amrithanandamayi’s Stand on Sabarimala being Spread

Kerala Government and left supporters had received a lot of criticism for their over enthusiasm in making the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala possible. Some people with vested interest in the issue are now trying to post a video of Mata Amritanandamayi where in which, she is apparently supporting the cause of entry of all sections into the temple. As it turns out, its fake!

It is a carefully edited video in which Mata Amritanandamayi is answering the question about the entry of singer Yesudas into Guruvayoor. She says “My personal opinion is that all should have rights to enter temple”. While this is her response to a completely different question, it is being shown as her opinion about the Sabarimala temple issue.