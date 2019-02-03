Jan Aakansha rally :Rahul Gandhi promises farm loan waiver across India

ongress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday addressed the ‘Jan Aakansha’ rally, the first public meeting organised by the party at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in nearly three decades.

Apart from the Gandhi scion, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, his Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh counterparts – Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were among other leaders who attended the rally in Bihar’s capital city Patna.

Taking a dig at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government during his address, the Congress president said, “Our chowkidar is a thief. He goes to France, US and England, and engages in scam arm deals”. He also accused the prime minister of insulting the farmers by announcing Rs 17 per day income support in the Interim Budget 2019.

Gandhi also promised to waive off farm lone across the country if the party comes to power in 2019. It is widely believed that the promises of farm loan waiver made by Rahul Gandhi helped the Congress to sweep three Hindi heartland states – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in 2018.

Addressing the gathering, the Congress chief further vowed to elevate Patna University to a central university if the Congress returns to power at the Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019. “Bihar used to be known for its quality education in Patna and Nalanda universities, but now Bihar is known for its high rate of unemployment”, Gandhi said while accusing the government of depriving the state of opportunities in terms of jobs and education.