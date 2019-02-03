Mamata denies permission, Yogi Adityanath addresses rally via telephone

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the decision of the West Bengal government to prevent him from addressing a rally in the state are a misuse of power. Yogi Adityanath said this while addressing the people of Bengal telephonically.

This was after the local administration in West Bengal allegedly denied permission for his helicopter to land in Balurghat area of South Dinapur district, where Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to address a rally.

“Mamata ji must accept that one should not misuse the administration in a democracy. The manner in which the administration in West Bengal is functioning should not be acceptable at all,” Yogi Adityanath said in his telephonic address.

The state administration’s refusal for Yogi’s helicopter landing comes weeks after a similar order prevented Amit Shah’s helicopter from landing in Malda district.

Earlier, hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, Union minister Babul Supriyo, who is from West Bengal, said: “The desperation and fear of the TMC and Mamata Banerjee is clearly visible in this decision.The state government is trying to block every programme of the BJP, be it a rally, yatra or the landing of Yogi Adityanath jii’s chopper. This shows the undemocratic attitude of the government.”

Addressing the people in West Bengal, Yogi Adityanath said: “I was supposed to address your rally on the scheduled time but the TMC, out of fear, did not let us in.”

He said the Mamata Banerjee government is “anti-democracy” and “anti-people”.

“It is a government which supports anarchy and compromises with national security. This government is scared of the BJP. This is the reason it stopped the ‘Rath Yatra’ of Amit Shah and has now stopped me from holding a rally in the state,” he said.