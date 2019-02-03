Latest NewsIndia

Miscreants Damage Vishnu Temple, Video Goes Viral

Feb 3, 2019, 02:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

In a video that looked like a recording of an Instagram story, two men are seen pushing and destroying erect pillars at the site of temple ruins at Hampi.

The clip shows some miscreants pushing a big stone pillar. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has filed a complaint with the local police even as there are some doubts that the vandalism may have occurred a while ago.

“This is clearly Hampi. It is a temple of Vishnu behind the famous elephant stable and Lotus Mahal. The tourists need to be more responsible and monuments should be protected constantly,” said Racahaiah, a local.

As news of the vandalism spread, people in Hampi and Kamalapur, including members of the Save Hampi Samiti, staged a demonstration condemning the incident and criticised officials for not initiating steps to protect the monuments of Hampi.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Hampi was ranked second in the New York Times’ list of must-visit destinations in 2019.

Tags

Related Articles

Emirates celebrates 32nd Anniversary : History of UAE’s favourite airlines

Oct 25, 2017, 06:38 pm IST

Google unveiling a new look for Gmail on mobile

Feb 1, 2019, 06:41 am IST

US demands strategic partnership with India for combating terrorism

Oct 18, 2017, 11:07 am IST

Sabarimala Issue : TDB suffers huge loss in income, shopkeepers demands to decrease the auction amount

Dec 12, 2018, 04:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close