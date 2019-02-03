Oppo K1 to launch in India: See Price & Specs

Oppo K1 price in India (expected)

The Oppo K1 price in India is yet to be revealed officially. However, it is likely to be in line with the China price that starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,900) for the 4GB RAM variant. The model with 6GB RAM, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,000).

Oppo is selling the K1 in China in two colour gradient options, namely Mocha Red and Van Gogh Blue. Both these options are likely to come to India next week. Furthermore, the smartphone is likely to go on sale in the country through Flipkart shortly after its launch.

Oppo K1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of ColorOS 5.2. There is a 6.4-inch (1080×2340 pixels) full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Further, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, clocked up to 2.2GHz, coupled with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Oppo K1 sports a dual camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor as well as an LED flash. For selfies and video chat, there is a 25-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Oppo K1 comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi i 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and GLONASS.

The USP of the Oppo K1 is its in-display fingerprint sensor. There is also a 3D glass back. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,600mAh battery.