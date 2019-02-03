Latest NewsIndia

Six people killed in a collision involving a van and a brick-laden lorry

Feb 3, 2019, 06:30 am IST
Less than a minute

Six people including four women were killed in collision involving a van and a brick-laden lorry at Thumbai in this district Saturday, police said.

When the lorry proceeding towards Kancheepuram collided with the van coming from the opposite direction and then capsized, they said.

Four women passengers and driver of the van were crushed to death. Another person travelling in the lorry also died on the spot, they added.

Sub Collector Annammal visited the spot and arranged for transportation of the injured to the government hospital.

Tags

Related Articles

ekta kapoor remembers sridevi

Bollywood Actress Remembers Late Iconic Sridevi On Women’s Day

Mar 9, 2018, 08:52 am IST

Have you ever heard about Asia’s 2nd most sexiest Girl: See Nia Sharma’s more pics

Dec 7, 2017, 10:48 pm IST

Gulf countries team up against Iran

Dec 17, 2017, 01:03 pm IST

Disha Patani stunned everyone in Denim-on-Denim Look: See Pic

Nov 26, 2018, 10:02 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close