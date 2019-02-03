Six people killed in a collision involving a van and a brick-laden lorry

Six people including four women were killed in collision involving a van and a brick-laden lorry at Thumbai in this district Saturday, police said.

When the lorry proceeding towards Kancheepuram collided with the van coming from the opposite direction and then capsized, they said.

Four women passengers and driver of the van were crushed to death. Another person travelling in the lorry also died on the spot, they added.

Sub Collector Annammal visited the spot and arranged for transportation of the injured to the government hospital.