SP Balasubrahmanyam has a Problem with Actress’s Revealing Dress

SP Balasubrahmanyam, the legendary singer and actor had recently made some shocking remarks on clothes that actresses these days chose to wear on film events. He wonders why women wear such ‘revealing’ dress and asks if it helps them get work.

“These days, actresses don’t know what kind of dress they should wear for film events. Should their behaviour be taken as an act of innocence? Or do they think that only if they wear revealing outfits will heroes and directors give them opportunities? We have reached an all-time low.”

“I wouldn’t mind even if my comments anger the heroines. In any case, most of them don’t know Telugu, so they won’t understand my comments.” the singer was quoted as saying by IndiGlitz.

