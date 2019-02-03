Two Arrested For Kidnapping Woman in Broad Daylight

Sreekaryam: Police has arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping and beating a housewife. It was Ramesh Kumar (34) and Shanu (22), both residents of Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala who were arrested. The duo had kidnapped the woman while she was coming back after dropping her son at school.

The incident occured at Friday Morning. The woman was forced in to the car by the kidnappers near Kallambally junction and drove into the Kowdiar region. She was beaten using a lever and was threatened that if she complains to police, her kid will be killed. The woman was eventually left in Ilankulam aera in Sreekaryam.

Locals found the woman lying on road and soon informed the police. She was transferred to hospital.

The culprits were arrested from Sreekaryam later. Police said the victim knew the two men who attacked her. Ramesh is a culprit in many other crimes too.