Urban Dictionary named Mahesh Babu as Sexy Indian Telugu Actor

The south movies sensation, Mahesh Babu has made his place in the Telugu film industry and undoubtedly he is the crush of every girl. With the huge fan following, his films usually make a good box office collection. Apart from the films, he is also known to be an ideal husband to actress and wife, Namrata Shirodkar. Now, for all his fans, the actor has become part of an online dictionary and it defines him. Yes, you heard us right! What makes this more interesting is the description of him in the dictionary.

The Urban Dictionary has defined him as, “A sexy Indian Telugu actor that almost every girl is in love with. He is called prince because he is charming and very handsome.” Well, we can’t agree more to it!

However, the description was written five years ago but is going viral now. Recently, Urban Dictionary official Twitter handle had an interactive session where they asked the followers to ask the meaning of their names and they will reply back with the meaning if it exists on their website.