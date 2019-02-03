(VIDEO)Policeman hits Biker with a Lathi, Biker Injured

Some of the bikers don’t care for a police signal to stop and then some police man has the audacity to stop them at any cost. But then such audacious actions can have disastrous results as this policeman found out.

CCTV visuals of the incident, which took place in Thiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu, show the biker losing control and falling off his bike. The biker has sustained injuries. Watch the video here:

courtesy: The News Minute

In the video, it can be seen that the policeman asks the biker to stop, but then he refuses to do so. The officer soon hits the rider with a lathi, the bike scraps the ground. Locals soon rushed to help the victim.

According to reports, the police were leading a check across town to apprehend those travelling without helmets when the incident took place.