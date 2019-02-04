NEWSTechnology

Apple all set to launch iPhone SE 2 soon

Feb 4, 2019, 12:35 pm IST
Apple’s iPhone SE was a hit amongst its many fans who loved the small form factor handset. While Apple seems to have stopped producing any more SE sequels ahead and concentrated on the next generation flagships, fans still seem to prefer the SE and we can still see Apple selling a few too many of these handsets. However, with new reports about the iOS 13 to stop support on the older models, the iPhone SE will also see the axe.

And if that is true, the iPhone SE will probably lose all value that it holds today. To probably ensure that its small-screen fans stay with the brand, Apple could rethink the iPhone SE with a sequel.

