“Don’t Need Your Certificate”, Nitin Gadkari hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Feb 4, 2019, 10:51 pm IST
‘He has guts’, said Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday complimenting Union minister Nitin Gadkari for his remark that “one who cannot take care of home, cannot manage the country”. However, Union minister has responded back saying that ‘I don’t need your certificate’.

Taking a dig at Congress President, BJP senior leader tweeted:

“Rahul Gandhi Ji, I don’t need your certificate for my strength, however, I am amused to see that even after being the President of a national party you have to resort to the twisted news in media to attack our government”.

Earlier, addressing workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of RSS, Gadkari had said that those who cannot do deliver at home, “cannot manage the country”.

