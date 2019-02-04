Former IPS officer joins BJP

Bharati Ghosh, former IPS officer of West Bengal, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. Ghosh, who was the West Midnapore superintendent of police for more than six years, was transferred as commandant of the third battalion of the state armed police on December 26 last year.

She resigned from service two days later. She was once considered close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and was also awarded a service medal on August 15, 2014. Ghosh was transferred twice, once by the Election Commission before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and the second time by the state itself before the 2016 Assembly elections. She was, however, reinstated as West Midnapore SP as soon as the elections got over on both occasions.

An arrest warrant was also issued against Ghosh in connection with an extortion case registered at Daspur police station in West Midnapore district, following her resignation.

The CID, probing cases relating to alleged extortion and misconduct against Ghosh, had also conducted raids at various properties, including a house in Kolkata that belongs to her husband Raju.