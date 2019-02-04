Mamata v Cbi: Mamata Banerjee Gets Support of Muslim League

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Dharna against the move of the CBI to question Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar is running into many hours. Mamata accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of plotting a ‘coup’. She held it firm that her protest will continue until the situation is resolved. Kerala Leaders, especially Muslim league has now offered their support for Mamata Banerjee on the issue.

Muslim League leader Kunhalikutty said that BJP should stop hunting Mamata Banerjee and that a protest will be held in Parliament against BJP in support of Mamata. Mullapally Ramachandran, KPCC President, said that Mamata’s protest in West Bengal is to protect the Constitution and Democracy. He added that CPI(M) should express their stand on the issue. He alleged members of PB and Left leaders in Kerala are taking a stand against the secular front.