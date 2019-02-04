Nitin Gadkari only BJP minister with guts, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday complimented Union minister Nitin Gadkari for his remarks that “one who cannot take care of home, cannot manage the country”, saying he has guts and should also comment on the Rafale deal, “farmers distress and destruction of institutions”.

The Congress president cited a report quoting Gadkari as saying that party workers should first fulfil their domestic responsibilities as “those who cannot do that cannot manage the country”.