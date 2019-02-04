Latest NewsPolitics

Nitin Gadkari only BJP minister with guts, says Rahul Gandhi

Feb 4, 2019, 06:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday complimented Union minister Nitin Gadkari for his remarks that “one who cannot take care of home, cannot manage the country”, saying he has guts and should also comment on the Rafale deal, “farmers distress and destruction of institutions”.

The Congress president cited a report quoting Gadkari as saying that party workers should first fulfil their domestic responsibilities as “those who cannot do that cannot manage the country”.

Tags

Related Articles

Sonia Gandhi to address public meeting in Telangana, Congress aims for TRS Leaders

Nov 23, 2018, 11:18 am IST

Women Caught Husband with Lover and Bites Off His Penis

Aug 3, 2018, 04:24 pm IST
NEET

Students stunned as centers changes locations ahead of NEET exams

May 4, 2018, 01:40 pm IST

Mira Rajput Out of Hospital With Daughter and Newly born Son for her Birthday Bash: See Pics

Sep 7, 2018, 10:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close