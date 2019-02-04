Smriti Irani says She Will Quit Politics The Day PM Modi Chooses to Retire,

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani has made it clear that her political life depends on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At an event here on Sunday, she said she would quit politics the day PM Modi chooses to retire. (Also read: ‘Ye Public Hai, Sab Jaanti Hai,’ Says Irani)

She also refused to elaborate on whether she would contest elections or not. “For the last hour, everyone wants to know whether I will be contesting from Amethi. But since the event is titled Words Count, in this case, Amit Shah’s word counts,” she was quoted as saying by a leading daily.

Elaborating on why she entered politics, Irani reportedly said, “I was very very lucky to work under a charismatic leader like Atal Behari Vajpayee and am currently serving under Narendra Modi. That was my ardent desire and when the Pradhan Sevak Narendra Modi decides to hang his boots, that is the day I will leave Indian politics,” she said.