Astrologers predict Yeddyurappa will become Karnataka CM next month

Feb 5, 2019, 04:26 pm IST
A pair of astrologers has predicted state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa will become the chief minister within a month.

Hegde said he had predicted Yeddyurappa would form the government in 2008, which did come to pass.Hegde said Yeddyurappa’s horoscope showed the planets favour him.

Vidwan Ganesh Hegde and Pavan Joshi claimed they have studied the horoscope of the BJP leader and insist Yeddyurappa will be installed as CM by March 5.

They said they had predicted that the Congress and JD(S) would form a coalition government in the state and they were right. They said if their prediction fails, they will quit personal consultations.

On Monday, both claimed they’d been proven right in the past.

