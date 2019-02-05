Check out your daily horoscope for February 5, 2019

Aries

Logic and reasoning will hold court, while creativity takes a backseat today. There are challenges at work, but you are a dynamo and will meet them upfront. All tensions will be relieved by the loving touch of your near and dear. Such is life, sums up Ganesha.

Taurus

This one of those ordinary days that, somehow, do not turn out too well. Unexpected expenses, that could totally upset your budget, cannot be ruled out. Something or the other is likely to give you an uncomfortable stomach upset. Ganesha urges you to take your medicines on time, and exercise moderation and discretion while deciding what and how much you should eat. On no account should you be eating out?

Gemini

Today will prove to be an emotional and engaging day for you, predicts Ganesha. Fortune will favour you, though your emotions may cloud your reasoning and slow down your progress. Your spare time will be spent on devising methods to make the best use of your knowledge.

Cancer

The mundane will bring contentment to you today, and you will rather spend the day doing routine stuff. It looks set to be an ordinary day, but then you can always find thrill even in routine activities. Work will keep you on your toes through the day, but then as the day drags ahead, you may feel a tab bored. Ganesha hopes that by evening you will get a hint that tomorrow is going to be more interesting.

Leo

Some promises are like whispers in the wind — never meant to be realised. Today holds something similar, in that you shall be so close and yet so far from what you desire most. Ganesha advises you to be a generous winner and a graceful loser. Remember, every day is not Sunday; also, you cannot win each time. Lower your expectations in order to avoid disappointments. Wait for the winds to change — it won’t take long.

Virgo

The remarkable manner in which you function at work will earn for you a lot of accolades and supporters. Your seniors will appreciate your dedication to work. There will be fun and entertainment in the evening. Ganesha says you can look forward to relaxing with some soft music.

Libra

Ganesha feels the day will be beneficial for you when it comes to transactions with the government. But you already expect that. It is more than likely that public servants will have encouraging and optimistic achievements lined up for their efforts. Your expertise may be put to test and it is your experience that will come in handy.

Scorpio

Suddenly, you become conscious about your looks today, says Ganesha. How you look, how you dress-up and the way you walk, all becomes a matter of concern for you. All prim and proper, you imagine yourself to be the best. Besides makeover, splurging is another activity that you indulge in.

Sagittarius

Zoom in on complicated problems and solve them with style, says Ganesha. Don’t fret over problems; instead, concentrate on ways to solve them. Your day will get even better when perhaps, news from an overseas friend reaches you.

Capricorn

Your outstanding intellectual ability will not only yield exciting results for you but will also help your close associates who will have progressed a great deal in their career because of your valuable advice, says Ganesha. Scores of problems may come your way, but you will have nothing to worry about. You will deal with each one of them with ease. A project approved for implementation will be successful and will earn you the reputation of being a perfectionist.

Aquarius

You are good with words and with the art of eloquence, you manage to get through any situation. Today, thanks to your communication skills, you will be able to crack important deals and make people follow your vision. You, however, need to respects opinions of others’ as well, advises Ganesha.

Pisces

You will delay taking important decisions in the office or regarding business. You will take you time to come to a conclusion and put in all the required thought and this will grant you clarity on all the issues at hand. While this will be great for you, Ganesha advises you not to make hasty decisions regarding your personal life.