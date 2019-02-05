Cheque Fraud Case: Rehna Fathima gets punishment

Rehna Fathima, the women activist has appeared before a court and paid fine and a one-day punishment in a cheque fraud case. The Alappuzha Cheif Judicial Magistrate has implemented the punishment against her.

A court has ordered her to pay fine on a case filed by Anilkumar the owner of Aditya Finance in Alappuzha. He complained that Rehna gave him a fraud cheque after getting a loan of 2 lakhs. Rehna approached the Kerala High Court questiong the verdict of the lower court. Bu the High Court has approved the verdict and asked her to pay two lakhs and ten thousand rupees and punished her for one day impriosnment in the court.

Rehna Fathima, the women activist has hit the headlines earlier by her failed attempt to enter the Sabarimala temple. Later she was arrested by the police for hurting the religious sentiments of people, a complaint was registered against her that some of her facebook posts obscene comments and photos that are against Aiyappa devotees.