HMD Global launches Nokia 5.1 Plus in India : Price and Features

The new Nokia 5.1 Plus variants carry a starting price of Rs. 14,499. Aside from the additional memory and storage, there aren’t any difference between the existing and new variants of the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant price in India has been set at Rs. 14,499, whereas the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 16,499. Both variants will come in three colour options, including Gloss Black, Gloss White, and Gloss Midnight Blue.

HMD Global will start selling both new Nokia 5.1 Plus variants starting February 7 through the Nokia India site. However, the offline availability of the latest models is set for February 12.

Nokia 5.1 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.86-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC (four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz), coupled with up to 6GB RAM.

On the imaging front, the Nokia 5.1 Plus packs a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an f/2.0 lens and PDAF autofocus, apart from a 5-megapixel depth sensor. An 8-megapixel camera sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and an 80.4-degree wide-angle lens is available at the front for selfies and video chat.