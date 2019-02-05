Latest NewsIndia

ISRO to launch communication satellite GSAT-31 on Wednesday

Feb 5, 2019, 06:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

All is set for the launch of India’s 40th communication satellite GSAT-31 early on Wednesday by an Ariane 5 rocket belonging to Arianespace, said the European space agency. In a statement, Arianespace said the launch will be the first of the planned 12 missions in 2019 using its heavy-lift Ariane 5, medium-lift Soyuz and lightweight Vega rockets.

The Ariane 5 rocket will carry two satellites – Saudi Geostationary Satellite 1/Hellas Sat 4 and the GSAT-31. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the 2,535-kg GSAT-31 is the 40th communication satellite and would augment the Ku-band transponder capacity in geostationary orbit.

The ISRO said GSAT-31, with a mission life of 15 years, will be used for supporting VSAT networks, television uplinks, digital satellite news gathering, DTH television services, cellular backhaul connectivity and more. The two Ku-band beacon downlink signals are transmitted by the satellite for ground tracking purpose, it said.

Tags

Related Articles

Mobile Phone Jammers Installed outside the Rooms of Tantri and Melsanthi

Nov 5, 2018, 02:06 pm IST

All-Weather Road : India begins construction of 150km road to reach China border

Nov 20, 2017, 11:33 pm IST

Balasankham to Make 1 Lakh Children Participate in Women Wall

Dec 28, 2018, 08:30 pm IST

President: India in a spiral without proper mental health facilities

Dec 31, 2017, 07:39 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close