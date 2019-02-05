Mamata denies permission to land chopper, Yogi Adityanath heads to rally site by road

After Mamata government denying permission to Yogi Adityanath’s chopper to land in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister touched down in Jharkhand’s Bokaro on Tuesday and is headed to West Bengal’s Purulia by road to address a public rally.

No permission has been granted to Yogi’s rally with the paperwork still not in order. However, the BJP is confident of conducting the event.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP poster boy asking him to take care of Uttar Pradesh first.

Referring to the rising number of fake encounters and cop killings in Uttar Pradesh, Mamata said, “So many people have been killed, even police were murdered, so many people were lynched; he himself will lose if he contests elections. He doesn’t have a place to stand in UP, that’s why he is roaming around in Bengal”.

Earlier on Sunday, Yogi’s chopper was not allowed to land in the state to let him address two scheduled rallies.

Adityanath addressed the rallies there telephonically and lashed out at the “anti-people” Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state, saying the days of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rule are “numbered”.

The UP chief minister and state BJP president Dilip Ghosh were scheduled to address “Ganatantra Bacaho Rallies” at Balurghat in South Dinajpur district and Raiganj in North Dinajpur district.

Though the BJP had been allowed to organise the rallies, the district administration denied permission for Adityanath’s chopper to land at both the places, party leaders said.

Following the denial of permission to land his chopper, Adityanath decided not to attend either of the rallies and instead addressed them telephonically.

Addressing both the rallies through an audio link, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “The TMC government didn’t allow me to come and meet you all. That is why I had to resort to the Digital India of Modi Ji to address you.”

Lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee government, the UP chief minister said, “This TMC government is anti-people and anti-democratic and has compromised with the national security.”

Alleging that the Banerjee government had tried to stop Durga Puja in West Bengal to pursue its appeasement policy, Adityanath urged BJP workers to fight vigorously and ensure that the party forms the next government in the state.

The BJP has complained to the Election Commission that the Mamata Banerjee government, instead of following democratic processes, was setting hurdles for every programme of the party in the state.