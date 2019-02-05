Sunny Leone reveals about her Mollywood debut experience

Sunny Leone, the Bollywood beauty, reached Kerala for the shoot of a dance number in Vysakh’s Madhura Raja, starring Mammootty. She was super-excited to meet the megastar and she felt great working with him. Sunny says that lip-syncing for the song was easy but the dance steps by Raju Sundaram were tough.

She says she enjoyed working with people who push her to learn more and be a better actor and dancer. She said she was blown away by the efficiency of the production and film crew.

Sunny Leone can get to see more of Mollywood’s efficiency as she will be shooting for a full length role in a Malayalam film titled Rangeela directed by Santhosh Nair, the shooting of which has already begun in Goa.