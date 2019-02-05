CinemaLatest News

Uri: The Surgical Strike continues it’s record-breaking collection and beats Baahubali’s records

Feb 5, 2019, 08:53 am IST
Uri made Rs 6.53 crore on its 23rd day of release and Rs 8.71 crore on day 24, besting the previous record, set by SS Rajamouli’s fantasy epic. Baahubali had made Rs 6.35 crore and Rs 7.8 crore on the same days.

