Vijay Deverakonda Beats Other Cinema Industry Peers to Feature as Only Indian Actor in Forbes’ 30 Under 30

Vijay Deverakonda has now earned a place in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and the young star is the only Indian actor to have made it in 2019’s esteemed list. Placed in the list of actors, business people and entrepreneurs in the 6th edition which was announced on Monday, the 29-year-old actor is the only Indian in the actor’s category while Prajat Koli (Youtuber) and Meghna Mishra (Singer) got their names in the field of Entertainment and Music.
