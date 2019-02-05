CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Vijay Deverakonda Beats Other Cinema Industry Peers to Feature as Only Indian Actor in Forbes’ 30 Under 30

Feb 5, 2019, 06:55 am IST
Less than a minute

Vijay Deverakonda has now earned a place in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and the young star is the only Indian actor to have made it in 2019’s esteemed list. Placed in the list of actors, business people and entrepreneurs in the 6th edition which was announced on Monday, the 29-year-old actor is the only Indian in the actor’s category while Prajat Koli (Youtuber) and Meghna Mishra (Singer) got their names in the field of Entertainment and Music.

Tags

Related Articles

passport

Fake passport racket trapped in Tamil Nadu; help Sri Lankans get in India

Jul 14, 2018, 09:52 pm IST

Pro-Kannada groups call for Karnataka Bandh on June 12

Jun 10, 2017, 11:27 pm IST

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma Surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly

Oct 29, 2018, 04:58 pm IST
Daily-Horoscope

Check out what the stars say your day will be like today

Jan 23, 2019, 09:18 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close