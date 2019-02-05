“Young Women Entry was not why Shudhi Kriya was done” Sabarimala Thanthri Explains

Kerala Government had locked horns with Sabarimala Thanthri(head priest) on his decision to do ShudhiKriya, post the entry of two young women into the temple. Now Thanthri, kandararu Rajeevaru himself have offered an explanation on why he has done so, and he says Young women’s entry wasn’t the reason why he did so.

“It was already decided to perform the ritual(shudhikriya) when Shrine opens on Makaravilak. It was done since ‘Devachaithanyam’ was slightly off. I didn’t do anything that is not in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict. The allegations of Devaswom board commissioner has no basis. I did what was right according to the customs. Devaswom Board was informed prior to the ShudhiKriya” thanthri said.

Executive Officer had earlier given a report that ShudhiKriya was performed with the knowledge of Devaswom Board. In a letter given to Devaswom Board, thanthri says he had informed the board on the phone that he was going to perform a ritual for idol purity and that it will be done in 45 minutes.