Actress-Dubbing Artist Bhagyalakshmi’s befitting reply to online trollers

Feb 6, 2019, 07:16 am IST
Award Winning dubbing artist, anchor and actress Bhagyalakshmi is known for lending her voice to many actresses. Bhagyalakshmi, who is also known for her long and beautiful tresses, had donated them on the event of World Cancer Day.

She posted her new look on her social media page. But instead of appreciating her act, many trolled her saying that she is doing this for publicity. This irked her and she came live to put an end to such nasty attitude. She said that she is not someone who is after publicity and slammed people’s attitude of finding fault with everything and everyone. She said that ‘Something is better than nothing’. Her comments will definitely serve as an eye-opener for many such degraders.

