Almost 200 men crammed in shop house in Sumatra

In Indonesia, almost 200 men identified as Bangladeshis have been found crammed into a shophouse in the western Medan city.

The Medan police found these men, mostly in their twenties, occupying the two-storey building with many complaining about lack of food. The Indonesian authorities believe the men had arrived from Bangladesh and were living in the cramped quarters for several months in the hopes of going to neighbouring Malaysia for work.

Medan immigration chief said the men do not have any documents. He added that the immigration office is questioning them and will later decide whether there is a need to deport them or not.