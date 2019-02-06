Bindu and Kanakadurga to visit Sabarimala again on Feb 12

Two Kerala women — Bindu and Kanakadurga — who are facing social boycott and exclusion for entering the Sabarimala shrine, told the Supreme Court on Wednesday about their resolve to enter the temple again on its opening on February 12.

“They are facing social exclusion as well as a social boycott for just entering the temple as allowed by the Supreme Court in its verdict,” senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for the women, told a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

Jaisingh told the bench, also comprising Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, that a case for review of the September 28, 2018 judgement is not made out and there is no law which can stop women from entering the shrine.

“My right of practice and professing any religion is protected under the Constitution. Nothing can stop me from having a darshan of Lord Ayappa and entering the temple under the law,” she said, adding that exclusion is derogatory to the dignity of women and hurts the core of the principles enshrined in the constitution.

Bindu and Kanakadurga have also filed a contempt petition against the temple ‘Thantri’ and authorities.