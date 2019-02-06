Cabinet approves Sports Complex worth Rs 140 Crore

Delhi Cabinet gave administrative approval and expenditure sanction of Rs 140 crore for the construction of a sports complex at Najafgarh.

The 18.2-acre complex, to be constructed at Kair Village in Najafgarh, will have a FIFA certified football stadium, a cricket ground matching ICC standards, a swimming pool, a full-fledged gymnasium and other sporting facilities, the government said in a statement.

The complex will also have a synthetic athletic track, a jogging track, a tennis court, a basket ball court and will get an uninterrupted power supply system, it said. The Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, gave the nod to the proposal of the Directorate of Education, it said.

“This is for the first time that a world class community sports complex is coming up in Delhi,” said Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Minister for Transport, Revenue and Law and the MLA from Najafgarh. The project will be completed in two phases.

“In the first phase, the cricket field, the canteen and administrative block and the outdoor sport facilities will be completed. The indoor stadium, gymnasium and swimming pool will be added in the second phase. Since it is a district level sports complex, a sports academy with accommodation will be developed later,” the government said.