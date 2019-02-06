Latest NewsSports

Fed Cup tennis: Ankita holds key as India aim for Group II

Feb 6, 2019, 07:26 pm IST
India’s top singles players Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi will have to punch above their weight when the battle to qualify for Fed Cup tennis tournament’s World Group II, begins in Astana, Kazakhstan today.  India is placed in Pool A where it will look to get past Thailand tomorrow.

Prarthna Thombare is the lone doubles specialist in the Indian squad, which also has two-time national champion Mahak Jain and former champion Riya Bhatia.

The winners of Pool A and B, which has four teams, will clash to determine the nation which will qualify for World Group II. Pool B has China, along with Korea, Indonesia, and Pacific Oceania. Due to sub-zero temperatures, the matches will be played indoors.

