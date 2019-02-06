Here are the winners of Asia Vision Awards 2019

Ranveer Singh Is The Best Actor. The actor who played Allauddin Khilji in the epic historical drama Padmaavat is now set to receive Best Actor award at the Asia Vision Awards soon to be given in Dubai. The event will be conducted on 16 February 2019. The magnum opus has scored big by bagging Best Actress award for Deepika Padukone and the Best Director award for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Another talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana will receive the Critics Choice Award for his spellbinding performance in Andhadhun.