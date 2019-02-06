Jodha Akbar Actor Syed Badr-ul Hasan Bahadur passed away

Jodha Akbar Actor Syed Badr-ul Hasan Bahadur Passes Away in Lucknow. He was quite recognised for his role in Hrithik Roshan starrer Jodha Akbar (2008). He was more popularly known in the industry as Pappu Polyster. Apart from being a good performer, Pappu was also a trained classical dancer. In fact, he had been awarded Best classical dance trophy from Shri Birju Maharaj. Pappu was also a national award-winning actor who badded the prestigious recognition for his performance in a supporting role in TV series The Sword of Tipu Sultan.

Pappu had a doctorate degree in acting from Ambedkar University, Uttar Pradesh. His noted works in the film industry include his roles in films Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000), Mann (1999), Tere Mere Sapne (1996), Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage (2002), and Hero Hindustani (1998) among others.