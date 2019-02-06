Latest NewsPolitics

Mamata denies permission to land Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s chopper in Bengal

Feb 6, 2019, 06:53 pm IST
Less than a minute
Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal BJP had to call off the rally of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Murshidabad district on Wednesday after his helicopter was denied permission to land.

“We have decided to cancel the rally today (Wednesday) as we were not given permission to land the chopper at Baharampur in Murshidabad district. He will be attending the rally at Kharagpur today,” BJP state General Secretary Sayantan Basu said.

Chouhan, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice President, was slated to attend two rallies — one at Baharampur in Murshidabad district and the other at Kharagpur in West Midnapore district.

“He will now attend the rally only at Kharagpur where he will go by road from the Kolkata airport,” Basu said.

“Earlier also, permission for landing of choppers had been denied for the rallies of (Uttar Pradesh CM) Yogi Adityanath, (Union Minister) Smriti Irani and other leaders. This is not new to us. We will fight it out in our own way,” he said, accusing the state administration of indulging in “vendetta politics”.

Tags

Related Articles

J&K : Hizbul Mujahideen releases video showing militants killing youth

Nov 17, 2018, 08:01 pm IST

North Korea war; thousands of US citizens to DIE if conflict starts; Russia

Dec 26, 2017, 06:25 pm IST

(Video) Actor Aayush Sharma’s Workout Video Will Give You New Fitness Goals

Jul 29, 2018, 07:22 am IST
Manikarnika-The-Queen-Of-Jhansi

Ahead of Manikarnika release the producer of the Kangana Ranaut starrer reportedly battling for life at a hospital

Jan 19, 2019, 11:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close