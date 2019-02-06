Oppo launches K1 with in-display fingerprint sensor in India

Oppo has launched K1 in India, and this smartphone comes with a fingerprint scanner under the display.

The smartphone will be Flipkart exclusive in India. The Oppo has been introduced at a price of Rs 16,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

The K1 will be made available in India starting February 12. Flipkart is offering zero per cent no cost EMI, a 90 per cent buyback guarantee and a 10 per cent discount for Citi Bank credit and debit card owners who purchase the new K1 smartphone. It will be made available in two colour options – Piano Black and Astral Blue.

Specifications

Oppo K1 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The company states that due to the waterdrop design notch they have been able to achieve a 91 per cent screen to body ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU.

The device comes with 4GB and 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. India is only getting the 4GB RAM variant of the Oppo K1.

The smartphone runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,600mAh battery.

Oppo K1 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 25MP sensor for taking selfies.