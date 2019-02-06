Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes charge as AICC Gen. Secretary

Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at the Congress Headquarters in Delhi to assume charge on Wednesday.

In a photograph circulated by the communication department of the Congress party, Priyanka can be seen interacting with two Congress workers. Earlier today, she had accompanied her husband Robert Vadra to Enforcement Directorate Office and left soon after.

Posters of party president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra Gandhi outside the party headquarters in New Delhi’s Akbar Road were removed on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, posters of Rahul Gandhi, newly appointed Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra featured outside the party headquarters.