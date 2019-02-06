Latest NewsPolitics

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes charge as AICC Gen. Secretary

Feb 6, 2019, 06:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at the Congress Headquarters in Delhi to assume charge on Wednesday.

In a photograph circulated by the communication department of the Congress party, Priyanka can be seen interacting with two Congress workers. Earlier today, she had accompanied her husband Robert Vadra to Enforcement Directorate Office and left soon after.

Posters of party president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra Gandhi outside the party headquarters in New Delhi’s Akbar Road were removed on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, posters of Rahul Gandhi, newly appointed Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra featured outside the party headquarters.

 

Tags

Related Articles

The most weird unusual Restaurants in the world: See them all

Jan 7, 2018, 11:04 pm IST
Apple designe awards

These apps won Apple’s most prestigious ‘Design Awards’

Jun 12, 2017, 10:47 am IST

Akbaruddin Owaisi says that his life is under threat

Nov 11, 2018, 11:09 pm IST

BMW launches new edition adventure bikes in India : Price and Specs

Jul 18, 2018, 02:58 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close