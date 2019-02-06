Rahul Gandhi is ‘No 1 criminal’, says BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra in an address to the media, said that there are posters of two culprits on display on the streets. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is “Criminal No 1”.

Earlier on Thursday, after the Congress put up posters of party president Rahul Gandhi and newly appointed Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra outside the party headquarters, they were removed by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Party leaders alleged that the posters were being removed on the direction of the Modi government. “There are posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in every part of the country. It is very unfortunate that NDMC chairman has ordered the removal of these posters on the direction of Modi ji,” a Congress leader can be heard saying in the video.