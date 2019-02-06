KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Young Women Entry: Manu Abhishekh Singhvi Raises these Key Arguments

Feb 6, 2019, 11:44 am IST
Less than a minute

Hearing in Supreme Court on the review petitions on the issue of Sabarimala young women entry is ongoing. The advocate of NSS, K Parasharan and Thanthri’s advocate V Giri has raised their points and now the advocate of former Devaswom Board President Prayar Gopalakrishnan is going on.

Manu Abhishekh Singhvi, appearing for Prayar stressed on the eternal celibate form of Lord Ayyappa. He said equality should be in accordance with Article 25 and 26.

“The practice is based on the character of deity. Only this temple has a diety with the concept of eternal celibacy. Here the exclusion is not based on caste, so article 17 has no application. In Hinduism Gods are worshipped in various manifestations, this is how Ayyappa is worshipped in Sabarimala” said advocate
Manu Abhishekh Singhvi.

